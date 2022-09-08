Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.19

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$154.19 and traded as high as C$154.31. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$153.01, with a volume of 1,375,410 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$153.70.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$155.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8600004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

