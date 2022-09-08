Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,109.25

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,109.25 ($25.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,119.20 ($25.61). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,100.60 ($25.38), with a volume of 174 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £431.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.