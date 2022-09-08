Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 9,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 18,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 185,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 360,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

