Callisto Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $82,693.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $82,693.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.73 or 0.08466881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00189691 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.