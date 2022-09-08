Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down to $25.98

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.98, but opened at $24.70. Caleres shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 5,162 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $937.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,955 shares of company stock worth $2,215,512 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

