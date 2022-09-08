C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $13.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.
C3.ai Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of AI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of C3.ai
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
