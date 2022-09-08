C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $13.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

C3.ai Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

