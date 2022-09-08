Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,436. The stock has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

