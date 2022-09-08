Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $436.59 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,635 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.1% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.49% of Zoetis worth $436,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

