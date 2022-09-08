Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

