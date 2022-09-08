Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,736 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 1.68% of Woodward worth $132,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Woodward by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $19,986,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

WWD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.88. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,200. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

In other news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $653,505.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

