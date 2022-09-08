Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 18,349 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $246,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.88. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

