Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3,321.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,008,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,937,220 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.