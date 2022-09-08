Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 49,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,086,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,910,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,735. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

