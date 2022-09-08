Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 10,530 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $316,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $553.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

