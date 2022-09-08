Brother Industries, Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Brother Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Brother Industries has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

