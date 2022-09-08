Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 7,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

