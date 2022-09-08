Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 7,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 13,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
