Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Price Target at C$54.87

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stelco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$35.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.67. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$56.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.39%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

