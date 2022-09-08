Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,787.50

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,700.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 0.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. GSK has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

