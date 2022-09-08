Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $33.00

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

