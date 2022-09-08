Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Broadscale Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Broadscale Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 349,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

