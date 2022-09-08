British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,363.05

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,363.05 ($40.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,491 ($42.18). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,479.50 ($42.04), with a volume of 1,571,231 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,480.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,410.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,364.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

