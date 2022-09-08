Brighton Jones LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.