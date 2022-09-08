Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

