Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $82.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.40.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.