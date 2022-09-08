Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.87 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

