Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

