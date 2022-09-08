Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $259.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.12. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

