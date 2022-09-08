Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

