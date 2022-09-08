Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.