Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,972 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

