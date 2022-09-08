Brighton Jones LLC Buys 15,216 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,880,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

