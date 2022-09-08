Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

