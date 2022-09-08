Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.96. 17,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen decreased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

