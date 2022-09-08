Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Masco by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Price Performance

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

MAS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

