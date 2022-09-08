Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 330,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Trex by 34.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trex by 442.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 23,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

