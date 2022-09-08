Brant Point Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Crown accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after buying an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.98. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

