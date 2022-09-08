Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Crane accounts for 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Crane worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 104.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,720. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

