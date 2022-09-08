Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71,494 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Criteo worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,597. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

