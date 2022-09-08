Brant Point Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $82,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.71. 2,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,978. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

