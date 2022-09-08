Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.27. 5,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,583. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

