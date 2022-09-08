Brant Point Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,904 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.99. 4,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,389. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.52 and its 200 day moving average is $244.09. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

