Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brady Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BRC opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 63.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brady by 20.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.