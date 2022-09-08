Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $104.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

