Bogged Finance (BOG) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00613320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00267594 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005530 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018096 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance Coin Profile

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

