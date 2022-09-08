B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B&M European Value Retail’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.0 %

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $16.69 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

