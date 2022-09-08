Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Stock Price Down 3%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.
About Blue Safari Group Acquisition
Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
