Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.18 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $188.18 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.