Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.33. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 13,927 shares changing hands.

Biomerica Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biomerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

