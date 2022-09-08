Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $254.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Biogen Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $200.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $330.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $153,111,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 164.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

