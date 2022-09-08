Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 1017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Big Rock Brewery from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Big Rock Brewery Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$17.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.98.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
